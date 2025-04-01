Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi man fakes son's death to claim 2 crore insurance

PTI |
Apr 01, 2025 12:58 AM IST

Delhi man fakes son's death to claim ₹2 crore insurance

New Delhi, A man faked his son's death in a staged accident to claim a 2 crore insurance payout in Delhi's Najafgarh area, an official said on Monday.

Delhi man fakes son's death to claim <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2 crore insurance
Delhi man fakes son's death to claim 2 crore insurance

On March 5, a PCR call regarding an accident was received at the Najafgarh Police Station, he said.

According to police, the complainant, Satish Kumar, claimed that his son, Gagan, sustained head injuries in a bike accident and was taken to a local hospital where he received first aid.

"However, the complainant and his son left the police station without filing a written complaint or getting a medico-legal case report done," Deputy Commissioner of Police Ankit Singh said.

The officer said that on March 11, when the police contacted Kumar, he informed them that Gagan had died on March 6 and had been cremated at Garhganga in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, without a post-mortem or police intimation.

He then filed a complaint on March 12, seeking action against the Investigating Officer for alleged negligence in registering a fatal accident case.

Police, however, found discrepancies in the case.

"We analysed CCTV footage from the accident site. The footage showed Gagan and another person staging the accident," said the DCP.

On questioning, Kumar and an advocate, Manmohan, admitted to faking the death with Gagan's involvement, he said.

Police discovered that a doctor had inflicted a minor head injury on Gagan before the staged accident to make the claim appear genuine.

The plan was to claim a 2 crore insurance payout in Gagan's name, issued on February 13. The investigation also revealed that the alleged cremation of Gagan in Hapur did not take place.

Police have arrested Kumar, lawyer Manmohan, and the doctor, he said.

Subsequently, an FIR was registered on March 25 under BNS sections related to fraud and conspiracy. Further investigation is underway, and police are obtaining call detail records of the accused, he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Delhi man fakes son's death to claim 2 crore insurance
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On