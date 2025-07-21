Search
Monday, Jul 21, 2025
New Delhi oC

Delhi: Man held for misbehaving with woman at Rajiv Chowk Metro station

PTI |
Published on: Jul 21, 2025 10:56 pm IST

A purported video of the incident, which occurred on July 19, has gone viral on social media, police said.

A 32-year-old man was detained for allegedly misbehaving with a woman at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station following an argument over taking the lift, police said on Monday.

Mukul was detained and further investigation is underway. (Representational)
Mukul was detained and further investigation is underway. (Representational)

A purported video of the incident, which occurred on July 19, has gone viral on social media, police said.

According to the police, the altercation broke out between them over who should exit or enter the lift first.

"The woman was accompanied by another male companion. During the argument, the man, identified as Mukul (32), a resident of Ghitorni, allegedly manhandled the woman. The person accompanying her intervened and beat up the accused in response," the police in a statement said.

The patrolling staff present at the station reached the spot immediately and brought the situation under control. No serious injuries were reported, read the statement.

Mukul was detained and further investigation is underway. The purported video clip, widely circulated online, shows a heated argument followed by physical scuffle, drawing public concern over safety and decorum in metro premises.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News and Shubhanshu Shukla Earth Return Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News and Shubhanshu Shukla Earth Return Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Delhi: Man held for misbehaving with woman at Rajiv Chowk Metro station
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On