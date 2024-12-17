Delhi: Man spots wife with another person, beats him to death, ‘tears out’ his nails

A man allegedly beat his wife's lover to death after he found the two together in his house in New Delhi's Shastri Park area. A Delhi Police team reached the spot and apprehended the accused. (Representative Image)(PTI)

The accused, identified as Ajmat, has been apprehended by the police.

According to the police, information about the incident was received at Shastri Park police station after which the team reached the spot.

The victim was taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital and after a check-up was referred to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital. He was not in a position to provide any statement at that time, ANI reported.

Later, the Shastri Park police station was informed that Ritik Verma had succumbed to his injuries.

What happened?

The accused's wife was allegedly having an affair with deceased, identified as 21-year-old Ritik Verma, for the last couple of months

When the accused reached home, he found his wife with the deceased. Following this, Ajmat lost his temper and beat his wife and deceased unsparingly, Delhi police said. The deceased had a blunt wound on the forehead.

According to the victim's uncle, Bunty, the accused had beaten Ritik brutally.

"They also tore out Ritik's nails and tortured him badly. He had injuries on every part of his body," Bunty was quoted as saying by PTI.

A neighbour said that the accused had assaulted both Ritik and the woman and added that the deceased was beaten up badly by more than one person.

According to the neighbour, Ritik used to drive a tempo and was the only son of his parents.

Subsequently, sections of 103 (1) Bharat Nyay Sanhita (BNS) were added to the case registered at Shastri Park police station and the probe has been initiated, the police said.

"Today information was received at PS Shastri Park when the team reached the spot, they found the injured was taken to hospital by the relatives, the team reached JPC Hospital where the patient Ritik Verma (aged 21 years) was under treatment and after check-up, he was referred to Higher Centre i.e. GTB Hospital. The patient was not in a position to provide any statement," the police said.

“At around 9 PM, information from GTB Hospital was received at PS Shastri Park that the patient Ritik Verma had succumbed to his injuries," it added.

According to police, the motive behind the murder was 'revenge' and further investigation is underway in the case.