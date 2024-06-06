Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru weather update: Rainfall likely, says IMD

After scorching heat waves across the country, three metropolitan cities - Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru - will likely get some respite as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall over the next few days. According to the weather department, the rainfall activity is due to a cyclonic circulation lying over the areas. Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru to get some respite from heat, rainfall likely today, says IMD

Delhi

Delhi witnessed sudden rain on Wednesday night accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms, providing much-needed relief from the intense heat. According to the IMD, the rain brought down temperatures that had soared to 44 degrees Celsius.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

On Thursday, the IMD issued an ‘orange’ alert in the national capital, predicting light rainfall accompanied by dust storms and thunderstorms. A ‘yellow’ alert has been issued for very light rain in Delhi.

“Isolated very light to light rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (30-50 kmph) very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi during June 5 to June 7; Uttar Pradesh on June 5 and 6…Duststorm very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi on June 5 and June 6,” the IMD wrote in its bulletin.

Mumbai, Maharashtra

According to the IMD, Mumbai is likely to witness light to moderate rainfall on Thursday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures very likely to be around 35 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius respectively.

“Scattered light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) very likely over Marathwada during the next five days; Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra on June 5 and 6,” the IMD said in its bulletin.

It added that fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds is likely over Madhya Maharashtra and nearby areas from June 7 to 10.

“Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Konkan and Goa during June 6 to 9, Madhya Maharashtra during June 5 to 9, and Marathwada during June 5 to 7; while isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over Konkan and Goa on June 8 and 9, and over south Madhya Maharashtra on June 9,” the IMD said.

Bengaluru, Karnataka

The MeT department had predicted light to moderate rain with thundershowers on Thursday at several places in Bengaluru including - Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada district, Bagalkote, Bidar, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Koppal, Raichur districts, Ballari, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapura, Chitradurga, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar, Mandya, Ramanagara, Tumkur, Vijayanagara districts.

According to the IMD's bulletin released on Wednesday, fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds is likely over Karnataka during the next five days.

“Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over coastal Karnataka on June 5, 8, and 9, and over north interior Karnataka from June 5 to 7.”

Meanwhile, the IMD also issued rainfall activity over other places in the country.

“Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) likely over Kerala and Mahe, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Island; isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Rayalaseema during next 5 days,” it said.