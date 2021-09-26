Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai: What is the present Covid-19 situation in 4 metros?

India recorded 28,326 new cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Sunday, marking the second consecutive day of the country reporting cases below the 30,000-mark. Cases and fatalities have been declining in most states and their capitals in the country. Even Kerala seems to be over the wave of increased positive cases brought by Onam celebrations.

The country is also accelerating its vaccination drive and the union health ministry said it has been assisting states and union territories with the required number of vaccine doses to help inoculate the masses against Covid-19. Detailed below is an overview of the Covid-19 situation prevailing in different places of the country.

Delhi- The national capital reported 29 fresh Covid-19 cases of coronavirus and zero deaths on Sunday. The total number of cases in the national capital now stands at 1,438,714. Sunday’s tally marks an increase from the 27 cases Delhi reported just a day before, and the 24 cases it reported on Friday. Currently, there are 371 active cases in Delhi, of which 118 are in home isolation. A total of 62,546 tests, including 45,525 RT-PCR ones were conducted in the last 24 hours, bringing the test positivity rate to 0.05%. So far, in the month of September, three deaths have been recorded.

Mumbai- Financial hub Mumbai reported 477 new cases and five deaths, taking the tally of infections to 741,237 and the death toll to 16,084. The city currently has a case doubling rate of 1,208 days and a case growth rate of 0.06% (calculated between September 19-25). 481 people have made complete recoveries in the last 24 hours and the recovery rate now stands at 97 per cent.

Kolkata- The city recorded 139 cases contributing the most to West Bengal’s single-day tally of 748. Kolkata also reported one death on Sunday. The state currently has 7,683 active cases, while 15,39,974 people have been cured of the disease so far, including 730 in the last 24 hours, the state health department said. The recovery rate amongst Covid-19 positive patients now stands at 98.31per cent.

Chennai- Capital city of Chennai reported 194 Covid-19 cases on Saturday, contributing the second-highest number of cases to Tamil Nadu’s tally of 1,724, right after Coimbatore which recorded 198 cases. The state also recorded 22 more fatalities in the last 24 hours.