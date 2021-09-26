India logs 28,326 Covid-19 cases; daily tally below 30,000 for 2 straight days

India recorded 28,326 new cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the past 24 hours, which pushed the nationwide tally to 33,652,745, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Sunday. This was the second consecutive day that the nation's daily tally of new Covid-19 infections remained below 30,000. The death toll climbed to 446,918 with 260 single-day fatalities, the Union health ministry showed in its 8am bulletin.

The daily positivity rate - number of positive cases identified per 100 samples tested for the virus - stands at 0.9%. The active cases rose by 2,034 to now stand at 303,476 during the 24-hour span, according to the health ministry data. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 32,902,351 while the case fatality rate went down to 1.33%, it said

On Saturday, India witnessed 29,616 infections.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.98%. It has been below 3% for the past 93 days, according to the Union health ministry.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 856 million.

More than 825.7 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far and over 94 lakh doses are in the pipeline, the Union health ministry said on Saturday. "More than 82.57 crore (82,57,88,115) vaccine doses have been provided to states/UTs so far through the government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category. Further, more than 94 lakh doses (94,37,525) are in the pipeline," it said.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre has been supporting the states and the Union territories by providing them Covid-19 vaccines free-of-cost, a statement from the ministry said.