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Check new fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities as petrol, diesel prices hiked

Petrol, diesel prices hiked: The hike in fuel prices comes after PM Modi urged nation to reduce consumption of fuel in backdrop of US-Iran war. 

Updated on: May 15, 2026 08:29 am IST
By HT News Desk
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Petrol prices were raised by state-run oil marketing companies by 3 per litre on Friday, days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and urged citizens to reduce fuel consumption and adopt work-from-home practices amid rising energy concerns triggered by the US-Iran war.

Petrol, diesel prices hiked: Check new fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai(AI generated image)

In his address on Sunday, the Prime Minister also appealed to people to avoid buying gold for the next year, postpone foreign travel, and conserve fuel as global oil prices continue to surge due to the ongoing conflict.

Also read | Petrol, diesel prices up by 3 per litre days after PM Modi's 'save' fuel' call

The hike in petrol prices, however, varied across cities because of differences in local taxes and levies.

Check new prices of petrol

CitiesNew prices (diesel)Increase (Rs)
Delhi 90.67 3.00
Kolkata 95.13 3.11
Mumbai 93.14 3.11
Chennai 95.25 2.86

Check new prices of diesel

CitiesNew Prices (Petrol)Increase (Rs)
Delhi 97.77 3
Mumbai 106.68 3.14
Chennai 103.67 2.83
Kolkata 108.74 3.29

Oil companies also raised concerns about facing mounting losses, adding that India was among the few countries to have kept fuel prices stable until now. State-owned firms had held prices steady for 11 weeks despite a sharp rise in input costs, but were eventually forced to pass on part of the burden once operations became financially unsustainable, PTI reported.

 
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Home / India News / Check new fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities as petrol, diesel prices hiked
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