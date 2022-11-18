Delhi murder: Police teams sent to Mumbai, Himachal; Walkar's photo with face injuries from 2 yrs ago emerges

Delhi police on Friday sent multiple teams to Mumbai, Gurgaon and Himachal Pradesh, where Aaftab Amin Poonawala,the alleged killer of his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, stayed together, to establish the sequence of events leading to her brutal murder.

Several details have emerged in the investigation of the Shraddha Walkar murder case, with the latest being the victim's chats with friends and co-workers from two years indicating that she was once beaten so badly that she could not get off the bed.

Photos of Walkar from 2020 that showed clear signs of injuries also appeared on social media.

Poonawala's phone will be submitted for forensic examination to determine who he communicated with after killing Walkar and to recover erased data, news agency PTI reported.

So far, police have found some bones. Prima facie, they resemble human bones, sources said.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court has directed the police not to use any third-degree measures on accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala and conduct his narco test within five days. The court had on Thursday granted a nod for conducting the truth serum test after police found that Poonawala was constantly changing his statements.

The gruesome murder took place on May 18 as Poonawala - reportedly inspired by the American series ‘Dexter’ -- allegedly chopped his partner - Shraddha Walkar - into 35 pieces and disposed them of across the city over the course of several months.

Recently, the accused admitted to being high on marijuana on the day of the murder, claimed police sources, reported news agency ANI.

