Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Delhi murder: Police teams sent to Mumbai, Himachal; Walkar's photo with face injuries from 2 yrs ago emerges

Delhi murder: Police teams sent to Mumbai, Himachal; Walkar's photo with face injuries from 2 yrs ago emerges

india news
Updated on Nov 18, 2022 10:29 PM IST

Several details have emerged in the investigation of the Shraddha Walkar murder case, with the latest being the victim's chats with friends and co-workers from two years indicating that she was once beaten so badly that she could not get off the bed.

Undated photo of Shraddha Walkar, who was allegedly strangled by her live-in partner Aftab Ameen Poonawala and chopped into nearly 35 pieces. (PTI)
ByKanishka Singharia | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

Delhi police on Friday sent multiple teams to Mumbai, Gurgaon and Himachal Pradesh, where Aaftab Amin Poonawala,the alleged killer of his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, stayed together, to establish the sequence of events leading to her brutal murder.

Several details have emerged in the investigation of the Shraddha Walkar murder case, with the latest being the victim's chats with friends and co-workers from two years indicating that she was once beaten so badly that she could not get off the bed.

Photos of Walkar from 2020 that showed clear signs of injuries also appeared on social media.

Also Read | What is narco test that Aaftab Poonawala will undergo?

Poonawala's phone will be submitted for forensic examination to determine who he communicated with after killing Walkar and to recover erased data, news agency PTI reported.

So far, police have found some bones. Prima facie, they resemble human bones, sources said.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court has directed the police not to use any third-degree measures on accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala and conduct his narco test within five days. The court had on Thursday granted a nod for conducting the truth serum test after police found that Poonawala was constantly changing his statements.

The gruesome murder took place on May 18 as Poonawala - reportedly inspired by the American series ‘Dexter’ -- allegedly chopped his partner - Shraddha Walkar - into 35 pieces and disposed them of across the city over the course of several months.

Recently, the accused admitted to being high on marijuana on the day of the murder, claimed police sources, reported news agency ANI.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kanishka Singharia

Kanishka is a journalist at Hindustan Times’ news desk. When not in newsroom, you will find her on streets of Delhi exploring food cafes or capturing world through her lens....view detail

Topics
delhi murder new delhi mehrauli
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP