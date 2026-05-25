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Dust storm, light rain likely to hit Delhi-NCR amid intense heatwave
As per the nowcast issued by the IMD, a yellow alert is active for Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad for light rain and thunderstorms.
Published on: May 25, 2026 06:23 pm IST
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The India Meteorological Department has warned of a dust storm approaching Delhi-NCR. As per the IMD notice, a dust storm, followed by a thunderstorm and light rainfall, is expected to hit Delhi, Noida, and other NCR regions amid the intense heatwave.
As per the weather department, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Faridabad, and Ballabhgarh are expected to experience strong winds amid the dust storm.
As per the nowcast issued by the IMD, a yellow alert is active for Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad for light rain and thunderstorms.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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