Delhi: NDMC removes over 100 ‘unauthorised’ shops, stalls in Sarojini Nagar market

PTI |
May 18, 2025 09:01 PM IST

The New Delhi Municipal Council in a statement said it carried out an anti-encroachment drive at around 11 pm on Saturday.

Around 150 to 200 "unauthorised" shops and stalls were removed from footpaths in the Sarojini market area, a local trader said on Sunday.

The civic body said it has been regularly conducting such drives to keep urban spaces free from encroachments.(Photo by Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)
The civic body said it has been regularly conducting such drives to keep urban spaces free from encroachments.(Photo by Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

The New Delhi Municipal Council in a statement said it carried out an anti-encroachment drive at around 11 pm on Saturday.

Ashok Randhawa, president of the Sarojini Nagar Mini Traders Association, said around 150 to 200 shops and stalls were removed from footpaths and market areas.

He also claimed that some authorised shops were damaged during the drive.

"When we came to the market, we saw that hoardings and parts of some authorised shops were also broken," Randhawa said.

The civic body said it has been regularly conducting such drives to keep urban spaces free from encroachments and ensure clear access to markets, footpaths, and other public spaces for the people.

