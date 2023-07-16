Home / India News / AAP's handling of Delhi ordinance issue at Patna meet ‘unfortunate’: Chidambaram

AAP's handling of Delhi ordinance issue at Patna meet ‘unfortunate’: Chidambaram

PTI | | Posted by Nisha Anand
Jul 16, 2023 02:57 PM IST

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said the Congress' "unequivocal opposition" to the Delhi ordinance was "a positive development".

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday said that the manner in which the Aam Aadmi Party took up Delhi ordinance issue at Patna meet was “unfortunate.” His remarks came as the Congress party backed the AAP and made it clear that it will not support the Centre's ordinance on the control of administrative services in Delhi and will oppose any such attempt of the central government to "sabotage federalism" in the country.

Congress leader P Chidambaram addresses a press conference at Tilak Bhavan, Dadar, in Mumbai on Monday. (ANI Photo)
Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said the party's stand is clear as it will oppose any such move by the Centre to intervene in states ruled by opposition parties through the governors and has decided to oppose the Delhi ordinance in Parliament whenever a bill comes up.

"We are consistently opposing the attempts of the Union government to sabotage federalism. We are consistently opposing the attitude of the central government to run the opposition states through the governors. Our stand is very clear, we are not going to support the Delhi ordinance," he told PTI.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said the Congress' "unequivocal opposition" to the Delhi ordinance was "a positive development".

This is a developing story, more details will be added soon.

