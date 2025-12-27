Weapons, drugs seized in massive op ahead of New Year's in Delhi, 200+ arrested

In a major crackdown ahead of New Year celebrations, the Delhi Police on Friday carried out Operation Aaghat 3.0, arresting 285 people for offences under the Excise Act, NDPS Act and Gambling Act, news agency ANI reported. Police said 1,306 persons were also rounded up under preventive measures. (File photo)(PTI)

As part of preventive action, more than 500 individuals were detained, while 116 people identified as having a “bad character” were also arrested, police said. The operation led to the recovery of knives, pistols, cartridges and cannabis.

Here is a full list of arrests and other recoveries made during Operation Aaghat 3.0:

504 persons apprehended under preventive measures

116 individuals of ‘bad character’ arrested

21 country-made pistols

20 live cartridges

27 knives

12,258 quarters of illicit liquor,

6.01 kg ganja

₹ 2,30,990

2,30,990 310 mobile phones

231 two-wheelers, one four-wheeler

Police said 1,306 persons were also rounded up under preventive measures as DCP South East Hemant Tiwari said the operation is a significant step in maintaining law and order. Tiwari further added that the 285 people who were arrested have bene booked under Excise Act, NDPS Act and Gambling Act.

He further said, "Ten property offenders and five auto-lifters were arrested during the operation. Recoveries include 21 CMP, 20 live cartridges and 27 knives. A total of 12,258 quarters of illicit liquor and 6.01 kg of ganja were seized. We also recovered ₹2,30,990 from gamblers, along with 310 mobile phones. As many as 231 two-wheelers and one four-wheeler were seized or recovered."

In the first edition of Delhi Police's Operation Aaghat in September, cops arrested 70 people in southeast Delhi and seized firearms, narcotics, illicit liquor and stolen property in September. Fourteen country-made pistols, one sophisticated pistol, 24 cartridges and 16 knives were recovered, leading to the arrest of 28 people, police had said then as Tiwari had termed the operation a comprehensive initiative aimed at enhancing public safety, deterring criminal activities, strengthening community policing and improving response to emergencies, news agency PTI reported.

Similarly, Operation Aaghat 2.0 was conducted in October in which around 500 people were apprehended, under the crackdown on organised crime, habitual offenders, bootleggers and drug peddlers.