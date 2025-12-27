10 attacks on head, blood-soaked floor: Kanpur woman slashes husband with axe; child found hiding in room

A woman reportedly killed her husband by repeatedly attacking him with an axe after the couple consumed alcohol together and got into a heated argument at their home in Tikra village in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur. Kanpur woman kills husband with axe while four-year-old child hid in room(Representative image/AFP)

The incident took place on Wednesday night in the Bithoor area, as reported by the Hindi daily Live Hindustan. According to the police, cited in the report, the victim, identified as 45-year-old Pappu, worked in a tile and stone laying firm. He was hospitalised following the attack and died early Thursday morning.

After learning about her husband’s death, the woman allegedly fled the house with their four-year-old son. During the police inspection, the child was reportedly found hiding inside a room before the woman escaped.

Police said the woman and her husband had been drinking together when an argument broke out. During the fight, she allegedly picked up an axe kept inside the house and attacked him multiple times.

Quarrel lasted nearly two hours

Police said the argument continued for nearly two hours before the woman allegedly launched the attack. Pappu collapsed on the floor in a pool of blood after being struck repeatedly.

After the assault, the woman allegedly cleaned the bloodstains from the floor and misled her in-laws about the cause of injuries. However, doctors later flagged the nature of the injuries as a sharp-weapon assault.

His mother, Bitola Devi, said that her son married Veerangana in 2019. She said Veerangana was from Tindwari in Banda district and the couple had one son, reported Live Hindustan.

According to Bitola Devi, on Wednesday morning, her daughter-in-law had gone to meet her sisters along with the child, while Pappu went to work. She alleged that Veerangana returned in the evening in an intoxicated state, after which a dispute began between the couple.

Post-mortem reveals 10 injuries on head

Post-mortem findings revealed more than 10 serious injury marks on the victim’s head. Apart from an axe, blunt objects such as a rolling pin and a grinding stone were also allegedly used in the attack.

The investigators are probing if the incident was planned, according to DCP West Dinesh Tripathi it was not accidental. “The couple had consumed alcohol together and the wife then attacked her husband,” he said, adding that the assault was carried out with intent to kill, reported the Hindi daily.

Stopped family from rushing Pappu to hospital

The deceased’s mother alleged that the woman had started quarrelling with her son a few months after the marriage and frequently fought with him.

The victim’s brother Santosh said that when the family reached the house, Pappu was in a critical condition. “As we tried to take him to the hospital, she argued with us and became violent,” he said, adding that the police later shifted Pappu to a private hospital where doctors confirmed a sharp-weapon attack.

Police said the family has not yet submitted a written complaint.