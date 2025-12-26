‘Offered lift, then incapacitated’: Woman raped after birthday party in Udaipur; IT firm's CEO arrested

What began as a casual invitation to a co-worker’s birthday party turned into a nightmare for a woman in Rajasthan. Three people, including the CEO of a private IT company, have been arrested for the alleged gangrape of a manager following the party in Udaipur, police said on Friday. Woman IT manager allegedly gangraped after birthday party; CEO among three arrested(Representational image/PTI)

According to police, the main accused, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the same company, had hosted a birthday party last Saturday. The woman manager, who works in the firm, was among those invited to the gathering.

As the party wound down, other guests gradually left, leaving the woman alone, police said, citing her complaint.

‘Offered lift, then incapacitated’

In her statement to the police, the woman said that the company’s female executive head then offered to drop her home. She got into the car, in which the CEO and the executive head’s husband, who is a resident of Meerut, were also present.

Police said that during the drive, the accused allegedly stopped at a shop and bought something resembling cigarettes, which was offered to the woman, PTI news agency reported. However, an earlier report in HT said that the accused purchased liquor and forcibly made her consume alcohol.

The woman alleged that she lost consciousness after consuming the substance. In her complaint, the woman said she regained consciousness while she was being sexually assaulted inside the moving vehicle. She alleged that all three accused were involved despite her attempts to resist.

She further stated that she was allegedly kept inside the car until the early hours of the morning and was later dropped at her residence. The woman said she experienced severe pain and weakness, following which she underwent a medical examination at a private hospital. According to her complaint, the medical report confirmed sexual assault, after which she approached the police.

Based on her statement, a case was registered at Sukher police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

CEO among 3 arrested

All three accused — CEO, the female executive head, and her husband — were arrested on Thursday after questioning and produced before a court.

“The accused were arrested following the registration of a case at Sukher police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. They were produced before a court on Thursday and sent on four-day police remand,” Udaipur Superintendent of Police Yogesh Goyal said.

Police said the woman’s medical examination has been conducted and her statements have been recorded. The investigation has now been handed over to Additional Superintendent of Police Madhuri Verma. Further investigation into the case is ongoing, police added.