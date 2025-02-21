Delhi's ‘lady don’ Zoya Khan arrested with 1 crore heroin after years on the run

The Delhi Police has arrested Zoya Khan, the 33-year-old wife of jailed gangster Hashim Baba, from northeast Delhi on charges of drug trafficking, news agency PTI reported on Thursday. Zoya Khan, wife of jailed gangster Hashim Baba,

According to an NDTV report, she was caught with over 225 grams of heroin, valued at nearly ₹1 crore, while allegedly attempting to deliver the consignment. The police had earlier received a tip-off about her involvement in drug peddling and gathered evidence before taking action.

On Wednesday, authorities learned about a scheduled drug delivery and set up a trap, leading to Zoya Khan's arrest.

How Zoya Khan kept Baba's empire running

Zoya Khan played a key role in managing her jailed husband Hashim Baba’s criminal network, running his gang while ensuring that no direct evidence linked her to illegal activities. Though suspicions surrounded her, police had struggled to build a solid case against her—until now.

Hashim Baba, facing multiple cases including murder, extortion, and arms smuggling, is Zoya’s third husband. The NDTV report added she was previously married before divorcing and later coming into contact with Baba, whom she wed in 2017.

After Baba’s imprisonment, Zoya assumed control of the gang’s operations. Sources in the Delhi Police Special Cell told NDTV that she was deeply involved in handling extortion and drug distribution.

Unlike a conventional crime boss, Zoya maintained a polished public image. She attended elite social events, flaunted luxury brands, and showcased her lavish lifestyle on social media, where she had a significant following.

She regularly visited Baba in Tihar Jail, where, according to police sources cited by NDTV, he trained her in coded communication and guided her in handling the gang’s finances and operations. She also stayed in direct contact with his associates outside the prison and other criminals.

All about Hashim Baba

Hashim Baba has been in jail since last year for his alleged involvement in the murder of a gym owner in South Delhi's Greater Kailash. During his time behind bars, Baba reportedly made a ‘judicial confession’ linking fellow gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to the crime.

Police revealed that Baba and Bishnoi first established contact in 2021 while both were lodged in Tihar Jail. Despite being shifted to different prisons, they managed to maintain their communication.

Baba later claimed that Bishnoi facilitated a secure line for him to continue his criminal operations from jail, enabling frequent phone conversations and even video calls.