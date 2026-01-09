New Delhi, Delhi Police on Friday arrested one more accused in the stone-pelting incident at Turkman Gate, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 12, even as security arrangements were kept on high alert in and around the area in view of Friday prayers, officials said. Delhi Police arrests another accused in Turkman Gate stone-pelting case; security to stay tightened

"We have arrested Mohd Imran . Further investigation is underway. Security will remain tightened in the area," Additional Commissioner of Police Nidhin Valsan told PTI.

A large number of police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed in sensitive pockets of the locality to maintain law and order, while senior officers are supervising arrangements on the ground.

According to police, additional forces have been stationed near mosques and adjoining lanes, with pickets set up at strategic points to regulate movement and prevent any untoward incident.

Police are also using drone surveillance and extensive CCTV monitoring to keep a close watch on the area, officials said, adding that the situation remains peaceful and under control.

Clarifying concerns related to Friday prayers, the Additional Commissioner said no restrictions have been imposed on any mosque.

"We have not put any restrictions on Friday prayers in any mosque. We have also checked the structural safety of the demolition site," he said, adding that prohibitory restrictions imposed earlier would be removed soon after normalcy is restored.

Another senior police officer said the security measures were purely precautionary.

"We have made adequate arrangements in view of Friday prayers. Our teams are maintaining strict vigil and are in constant touch with local community members to ensure peace. We have not even restricted the number of visitors to the mosque," the officer said.

As part of the investigation, police have also identified 10 social media influencers for allegedly spreading misleading or unverified information related to the incident. Officials said one social media influencer, Aimen Rizvi, has not joined the investigation so far despite being summoned.

Police said summons are yet to be sent to another influencer, Salman, whose role is also being examined in connection with the circulation of certain messages on social media platforms.

Police said the role of a Samajwadi Party MP is under scrutiny.

"We are checking his role. We may send him a notice. All his statements are being scanned and examined as part of the probe," a senior officer said.

Police reiterated their appeal to the public to maintain peace and not pay heed to unverified messages circulating on social media.

"People are requested to rely only on official information and cooperate with the authorities," the officer said.

Investigations into the stone-pelting incident are progressing on multiple fronts, including examination of digital evidence, identification of those involved in spreading misinformation, and questioning of suspects linked to the violence, police said.

