Delhi Police at Rahul Gandhi's doorstep: What did he say in Kashmir?

The Delhi Police on Sunday reached the residence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in connection with a notice issued to him over his “women are still being sexually assaulted” comments made during his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Kashmir.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi at Parliament House complex in New Delhi on Friday, (Sanjeev Verma/HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police team headed by Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda arrived at Gandhi's 12, Tughlaq Lane residence.

Taking cognisance of social media posts, police had sent a questionnaire to the Congress leader and asked him “to give details about the women who approached him regarding sexual harassment". Police had asked him to give details of these victims so that security could be provided to them.

“We have come here to talk to him. Rahul Gandhi gave a statement in Srinagar on January 30 that during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, he met several women and they told him that they had been raped... We are trying to get details from him so that justice can be given to victims,” Hooda told reporters.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What did Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra?

According to the police, referring to his experiences during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and to the problems faced by women, Gandhi had spoken of a girl coming to him and talking about the atrocities faced by her.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi at Parliament House complex in New Delhi on Friday, (Sanjeev Verma/HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“In one particular case, I asked a girl, she had been raped, I asked her should we call the police, she said that don't call the police then I will be shamed,” Gandhi had said, according to the police.

Congress attacked the government and said it was rattled by Rahul Gandhi's questions on the Adani-Hindenburg row.

"A government rattled by Rahul Gandhi's questions on PM Modi and Adani's relationship hides behind its police. Forty five days after Bharat Jodo Yatra was completed, Delhi Police has, via a notice, sought details of women who met him and spoke about harassment and violence they may have faced," the Congress tweeted.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON