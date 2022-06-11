Delhi police get four-day custody of gangster Bishnoi in arms case

A city court on Friday sent jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi — an accused in the murder case of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala — to Delhi police custody for four days in a Punjab arms case.

Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified gunmen at Jawaharke village, near Mansa, Punjab on May 29, a day after the Punjab government pruned his security cover.The latest court development means that the Punjab Police will have to wait for at least four more days to question Bishnoi.

A Delhi team had brought Bishnoi to the court on Friday after his custody in a 2021 case of arms smuggling ended. During the hearing another police team informed the court and said that they required Bishnoi’s custody in a 2022 case filed. Bishnoi’s counsel, advocate Vishal Chopra, said, “Another police team said that while probing a case, an alleged gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria had claimed that Bishnoi had supplied weapons to him.” “Bhagwanpuria, who was in their custody, allegedly named my client Bishnoi,” Chopra said.

In another development, Delhi Police on Friday said they have identified six shooters involved in the singer’s murder.The Delhi Police shared the names of two men — Santosh Jadhav and Nav Nanth Suryavanshi — involved in Moosewala’s murder. They are allegedly part of the Mumbai module of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’ gang.

“In the Moosewala murder case, name of Vikram Barad has emerged as the one who organised the killing. In July 2021, special cell had got a look out circular (LOC) issued against Barad. Jadhav and Suryavanshi were introduced to the mastermind (Bishnoi) of Moosewala murder case by Siddhesh Kamble alias Mahakal (arrested by Pune police in 2021 case). Mahakaal disclosed that the two gunmen got paid ₹3.5 lakh each while he was paid ₹50,000 for introducing them to the main perpetrators,” said special commissioner of police (special cell) H S Dhaliwal. During the media briefing, he said the police had issued eight pictures of the suspects and six of the shooters were identified. He said that of the eight men, four who had a “definite role” have been identified.

On Wednesday, Delhi Police had said Bishnoi is the mastermind behind the Moosewala murder.

About the case pertaining to threats to actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan in Mumbai, Dhaliwal said apart from a failed killing attempt in 2018, a similar attempt to kill the actor was carried out in 2019 by two Bishnoi unidentified gang members. “ We are trying to identify those two men from the Bishnoi gang...We are coordinating with the states police forces of Mumbai, Pune, Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab and sharing updates,” he said.

Two days after Moosewala’s murder in Punjab and in the backdrop of Punjab police naming Bishnoi and his accomplice, Canada based-Goldy Brar as the main suspect, Delhi Police had on May 31 arrested Bishnoi from Tihar jail in a case of arms smuggling. On June 5, his custody was extended by four more days.

While Punjab Police are probing the Moosewala murder case, Delhi Police too are questioning Bishnoi in the backdrop of reports that Bishnoi was involved in the murder.