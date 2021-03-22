Home / India News / Delhi Police head constable killed over property dispute in UP's Aligarh
india news

Delhi Police head constable killed over property dispute in UP's Aligarh

The 50-year-old Amarpal was rushed to the district hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 05:33 PM IST
Representational Image

A Delhi Police head constable was allegedly killed by his two brothers and a nephew over a property dispute, according to an official.

Amarpal (50) was on his way back to Delhi on a motorcycle on Sunday evening when the accused attacked him with clubs at Data Khurd village under the Pisawa police station area.

A dispute over property led to the killing, police said, adding that Amarpal was left bleeding profusely after which villagers raised an alarm and informed his sister.

Amarpal was rushed to the district hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

SP (Rural) Shubham Patel told reporters that according to a report filed by the victim's family, the assailants included his two brothers--Mahaveer Singh and Nepal Singh--and a nephew.

Patel said special teams have been formed to trace the assailants, who are on the run.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi police uttar pradesh aligarh
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP