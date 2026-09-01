Delhi to see traffic diversions for 4 hours today amid BRICS motorcade rehearsal: Check affected routes, timings

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory in view of the motorcade rehearsal for the BRICS Summit 2026, scheduled for Tuesday.

The Delhi Traffic Police has asked commuters to use public transport, particularly the Metro, during the rehearsal period. (HT file)

According to the advisory, traffic diversions and regulated movement will be in place from 11 am to 3 pm across several key routes in New Delhi. Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys in advance and allow extra time for travel.

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The BRICS Summit is scheduled to be held from September 11 to 13 with Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan serving as the venue.

Commuters advised to use Metro

The Delhi Traffic Police has asked commuters to use public transport, particularly the Metro, during the rehearsal period. People travelling through the affected areas have also been advised to follow diversion routes and instructions issued by traffic personnel.

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Emergency and essential service vehicles will be provided priority passage, the traffic police said.

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More than 35 roads likely to be affected

{{^usCountry}} Traffic movement will be regulated on more than 35 roads and key stretches across the city. The affected routes include: Sardar Patel Marg

Janpath

Mother Teresa Crescent

Teen Murti Marg

Brigadier Hoshiar Singh Marg

Akbar Road

Rajesh Pilot Marg

Subramaniam Bharti Marg

Mathura Road

Dr Zakir Hussain Marg

Janpath

Ashoka Road

Africa Avenue

Tolstoy Marg

Shanti Path

Niti Marg

Panchsheel Marg

Barakhamba Road

APJ Abdul Kalam Road

Ranjeet Singh Flyover

Press Enclave Road

Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg

Ataturk Marg

Broz Tito Marg

Lala Lajpat Rai Marg Major diversion points {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Traffic movement will be regulated on more than 35 roads and key stretches across the city. The affected routes include: Sardar Patel Marg

Janpath

Mother Teresa Crescent

Teen Murti Marg

Brigadier Hoshiar Singh Marg

Akbar Road

Rajesh Pilot Marg

Subramaniam Bharti Marg

Mathura Road

Dr Zakir Hussain Marg

Janpath

Ashoka Road

Africa Avenue

Tolstoy Marg

Shanti Path

Niti Marg

Panchsheel Marg

Barakhamba Road

APJ Abdul Kalam Road

Ranjeet Singh Flyover

Press Enclave Road

Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg

Ataturk Marg

Broz Tito Marg

Lala Lajpat Rai Marg Major diversion points {{/usCountry}}

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Traffic diversions will be enforced at several major intersections and roads, including Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk, Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk, Mir Dard Chowk, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Janpath, Patel Chowk, RML Hospital roundabout, Vande Matram Marg, Dhaula Kuan Flyover, Moti Bagh Flyover, Brigadier Hoshiar Singh Marg, Madarsa T-Point and Lodhi Road.

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Traffic heading towards Bharat Mandapam from Mathura Road will also be regulated, with vehicles diverted through designated alternative routes.

At Dhaula Kuan Flyover, traffic towards the airport and Gurgaon will be diverted towards NH-48/Gurgaon Road, while other movements will be channelled through the Ring Road and Vande Matram Marg, as applicable.

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At Moti Bagh Flyover, traffic towards South-West Delhi, the IGI Airport and Gurgaon will be diverted via Rao Tula Ram Marg.

Restrictions around Lodhi Road and Mathura Road

Several diversions will also be imposed around Lodhi Road, Amrita Shergil Marg, Max Mueller Marg, Maharishi Raman Marg and Arch Bishop Macarius Marg.

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Traffic movement towards Bharat Mandapam from Mathura Road will be regulated at multiple points. Vehicles heading towards the Oberoi Hotel and Golf Link will, however, be permitted through the designated route near the Oberoi Flyover.

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At the U-turn opposite DPS on Mathura Road, traffic heading towards Bharat Mandapam will be diverted through the Lodhi Flyover and the U-turn underpass.

Mandi House traffic movement

At Mandi House, traffic approaching from Feroz Shah Road, Bhagwan Das Road and Copernicus Marg will be diverted towards Barakhamba Road for New Delhi, Central, North, West and South Delhi.

Traffic towards East, North, West, South and Central Delhi will be diverted through Sikandra Marg.

Traffic police asks commuters to plan ahead

The Delhi Traffic Police has urged commuters to avoid unnecessary travel through the affected routes during the rehearsal and to plan alternate routes in advance.

The advisory comes ahead of the BRICS Summit 2026. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to host a high-profile gathering of world leaders in New Delhi on September 12 and 13. Russian President Vladimir Putin, China's Xi Jinping and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian are among the leaders expected to attend the summit.

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