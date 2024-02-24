Delhi Police issues traffic advisories in view of 2 key sports events on Feb 25 & 26. Check routes

New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police have issued two traffic advisories for two separate key events scheduled in the national capital on Sunday and Monday, informing the public about diversions and restrictions that will be in place in several parts of south, central and north Delhi areas. The first event that will begin around 4 am on Sunday is the 43rd national championship marathon, the 9th edition of the New Delhi marathon, and Paris Olympics 2024 qualifier series. The second event is the annual Ijtema at Shahi Idgah in north Delhi which will start on Sunday night and will conclude around 11 am on Monday. New Delhi, India - Feb. 21, 2024: Traffic jam due to Delhi Police and other Security officials put barricades as a preventive measure after the Delhi Chalo protest call by farmers near Mukarba Chowk, in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, February 21, 2024. (Photo by Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

The first event which will be conducted by the Delhi Athletics Association (DAA) with the support of NEB Sports following the approval of the Athletics federation of India will be flagged off from Gate No-1 of Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium at 4.15 am on Sunday. There will be three separate events – national full and half marathon, 10 km run and 5 km run – for which separate routes have been defined. The two marathons will start from gate no 1 of the stadium and will conclude at the same point after participants will run towards central Delhi’s Janpath and Jaswant Singh roundabout via C-Hexagon and Kartavya Path.

The 10 km run will commence from JLN Stadium west block to reach The Blind School, Mathura Road and return to the same spot. Similarly, the 5 km run will begin from the stadium’s west block to reach the Aurobindo Marg intersection and return to the same west block of the stadium.

According to the traffic police advisory, vehicular movement will be regulated on the routes of the run from 4 am to 10 am on Sunday. However, uninterrupted movement of emergency vehicles will be facilitated. Cross-vehicular movement at junctions on the routes will be allowed depending upon the location and density of participants, the advisory stated:

The points where traffic will be diverted as per requirement will be:

*4th Avenue-Bhishma Pitamah Marg junction under Sewa Nagar flyover,

*Sewa Nagar Red Light on 4th Avenue

*2nd Avenue Khanna Market

*Aurobindo Marg-Lodhi Road junction (Madarsa T-Point)

*Subramaniam Bharti Marg-Max Mueller Marg junction

*Subramaniam Bharti Marg-Archbishop Makarios Marg junction

*Neela Gumbad

* Subramaniam Bharti Marg-Zakir Hussain Marg junction

*Q-Point

*Janpath-Maulana Azad Road junction

*Gurdwara Rakab Ganj roundabout

*Jai Singh Road-Baba Kharak Singh Lane junction

*Buta Sing roundabout

*Jaswant Singh roundabout

*Purana Quila Road-C Hexagon junction

*Sher Shah Road-Mathura Road junction

*W-Point

*Kotla Red Light

*Meharchand Market Red Light on 5th Avenue

*Andrews Ganj Red Light

*Rajesh Pilot Marg-Amrita Shergil Marg junction

* Subramaniam Bharti Marg-Maharishi Raman Marg junction

*Lala Lajpat Rai Marg

*Mathura Road-Bhairon Road junction

* Subramaniam Bharti Marg-Pandara Road junction

*Man Singh Road roundabout

*Sunehri Masjid roundabout

*Gol Dak Khana roundabout

*Sansad Marg-Outer Circle junction

*Windsor Place roundabout

*Tilak Marg-C Hexagon junction

*Sher Shah Road-C Hexagon junction

*Tilak Marg-Bhagwan Das Road junction

Through the advisory, the traffic police have advised the public to use public transport instead of their private vehicles to decongest the roads and also avoid roadside parking.

The second traffic advisory was issued in connection with the annual Ijtema that will be taken out at Shahi Idgah from Sunday to Monday and will be attended by nearly 150,000 devotees. Accordingly, traffic diversions will be in place from 9 pm on Sunday till 11 am on Monday on the following points:

*ISBT Kashmere Gate

*Mori Gate Red Light

*Azad Market Chowk

*Baraf Khana Chowk

*Y-Point-KD Chowk

*Panchkuain roundabout

*Ram Kumar Marg

*Jhandewalan roundabout

*Khoya Mandi

*Y-Point Faiz Road merging to Rani Jhansi Road

*Idgah roundabout

The traffic police said that traffic restrictions would be imposed as per requirement on Rani Jhansi Road and Boulevard Road from Mori Gate red light to Jhandewalan roundabout during that period.