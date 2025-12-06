Delhi Police notice to K’taka DyCM in National Herald case

The Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has issued a notice to Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar seeking detailed financial disclosures as part of its ongoing probe into the National Herald case. According to the notice, dated November 29, Shivakumar is “supposed to be having vital information” relevant to an FIR registered on October 3 against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. (ANI)

He has been asked to either appear before investigators or furnish the information sought by December 19.

“This is to inform you that the EOW, Delhi Police is investigating the above cited case FIR and that you are supposed to be having vital information in respect of the above case,” the notice stated.

The EOW has asked the senior Congress leader to provide details about his personal and political background, his association with the party, and a full account of funds allegedly transferred by him or linked entities to Young Indian (YI). He has also been directed to share income tax records, financial statements and any donation certificates connected to the payments under scrutiny.

Investigators have posed specific questions regarding the purpose and source of the bank transfers, whether any communication took place between him and YI or All India Congress Committee (AICC) functionaries, if the payments were made on anyone’s instructions, and whether he was aware of how the funds were ultimately utilised. “Whether any donation certificate was issued against the above said funds transferred...” the document read.

The National Herald case, originally triggered from a 2013 private complaint filed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, had alleged that Associate Journals Limited (AJL) assets worth over ₹2000 crore were taken over by Young Indian for ₹50 lakh through a 2010 transaction involving the All India Congress Committee.

The fresh FIR registered with the Economic Offences Wing, on the basis of a complaint from the Enforcement Directorate, invokes charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, and criminal breach of trust in relation to the transfer of AJL assets to Young Indian, a company in which Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi hold 76% stakes.

Further investigation by the EOW is underway.