Delhi police preventing water tankers from reaching protesting farmers: Satyendra Jain
Delhi cabinet minister Satyendra Jain on Saturday claimed the Delhi police were preventing water tankers from reaching farmers protesting at Singhu border.
Jain said, "We were getting calls from farmers at Singhu border regarding a water problem. I myself visited there and sent several hundred water tankers, but the Delhi police, at the behest of BJP, are not letting the tankers reach farmers."
"The Delhi police are also blocking food provisions, machines to clean toilets, and doctors that the Delhi government has provided from reaching farmers," he added.
On being asked about the attack on Alipur SHO, he said, "They are all BJP workers. Have they told you they let that attacker off the hook? If you want, I can provide pictures of some BJP workers present at the attack site."
The minister critisised the Haryana government over suspension of telecom services, and use of tear gar and water cannon on farmers.
"Both the JJP and Khattar government are oppressing the farmers. They say they are with farmers but they are doing the opposite. The JJP is ordering the tear gas and water cannon attacks on farmers," he said.
He criticised Captain Amarinder Singh over his 'Pakistani elements' remark saying that Captain sahab is trying to give a new angle to every issue. One the one hand, he is making pretense of supporting farmers, and on the other, humiliating them.
He said the attacks in the name of farmers are all orchestrated by the BJP.
On Tuesday, during the tractor rally, a group of farmers deviated from the assigned route, broke through barriers, clashed with security personnel in several parts of Delhi. They also vandalised property and even entered the Red Fort, where they hoisted their flags.
Over 25 FIRs have been registered in connection with the January 26 violence. It has lodged an FIR under sections of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and sections of IPC dealing with sedition.
Delhi Police on Friday served notices to 12 farmer leaders, including Buta Singh Burjgill, Darshan Pal Singh, Rakesh Tikait, Shamsher Pandher and Satnam Pannu, to join an investigation into the violence.
Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'BJP, AIADMK will contest together in Tamil Nadu': Nadda
- The party had also announced chief minister Edapaddi Palaniswami as its candidate for the top post.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Relief for SII as court rejects trademark-violation plea over `Covishield'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Villagers protest in Pithoragarh after leopard attacks three women
- The villagers complained that the leopard is frequently visible in the area due to which locals are living in fear. They said that they have seen the leopard roaming in the area at 9 am in the morning, making it unsafe for them to step out.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shah welcomes TMC rebels in Delhi; Bengal politics enters 'chartered plane era'
- Never before in Bengal was a chartered plane hired by a party to carry defectors, political observers said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Plea moved in Supreme Court seeking stay on WhatsApp privacy policy updates
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Republic Day violence: Delhi Police files case against Tharoor, others
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man-eater which killed 2 tribals in Telangana's Kumaram Bheem resurfaces
- The forest authorities, who observed the pug marks in the fields, identified it as the same male tiger which killed two people in nearby areas in November and had disappeared into the adjacent forests of Maharashtra.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Preparations underway for reopening schools in Jammu for Classes 9 to 12
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Agitation continues to gain momentum, as more farmers head towards Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police preventing water tankers from reaching protesting farmers: Satyendra Jain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers' protest: Day after violence, Singhu border turns into fortress
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Israeli embassy in Delhi on high alert before bomb blast: Ambassador
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A year after first Covid-19 case, Kerala continues to grapple with pandemic
- On Saturday, the state reported another high of 6,282 new Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 10.51 per cent while the active caseload stands at 71,469.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New laws will break the backbone of agri sector: Arundhati Roy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
5 rebel Trinamool leaders meet Amit Shah, join BJP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox