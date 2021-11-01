Delhi police quiz radia in 300 crore fraud case

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Sunday said they had questioned corporate lobbyist Niira Radia in connection with a case of alleged floating of a dummy company to siphon off ₹300 crore from a Yes Bank loan.

Radia was questioned earlier last week for nearly four hours during which the investigating team asked her many questions related to the case of cheating and fraud in which two directors of Nayati Health Care and Research NCR Pvt Ltd, which she allegedly floated, were arrested along with another person around a fortnight back, senior police officers privy to the development said.

The case is being probed by the economic offences wing (EOW) of Delhi Police. On October 18, the EOW had sent notices to Radia and her sister Karuna Menon, asking them to join the investigation. The notices were sent a day after the EOW announced the arrest of Yateesh Wahaal, Satish Kumar Narula, and Rahul Singh Yadav in the case.

“Radia joined the probe and we questioned her to ascertain her role in the case. Her sister (Menon) did not appear for the questioning and cited medical reasons for the same. While we are waiting for Menon to join the investigation, we may issue a fresh notice to Radia for her further questioning, if required,” said a senior EOW officer, requesting not to be named.

Police said Wahaal and Narula are directors of Nayati Health Care and Research NCR Pvt Ltd. Yadav is the proprietor of the dummy firm named Ahluwalia Construction that was used to siphon off the bank loan.

When contacted, a spokesperson of Nayati Healthcare said, “We categorically deny any wrongdoing on our part. The complainant Dr Rajeev Kumar Sharma; after having been an integral part of the company, is seeking to foist false cases in an attempt to extort money. We repose complete faith in the process of investigation and the judicial system. We believe that truth will triumph.”

Police said the arrests were made following an investigation into a case of criminal breach of trust, cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy that was registered on November 4, 2020. The three accused have been booked for cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy.

Police said they learnt that Radia allegedly floated the firm during the questioning of the three. “We learnt about her links with the company after the arrest. Apart from Radia, the link of her sister Karuna Menon with the company also emerged during the investigation. We issued summons to Radia and Menon on October 18, asking them to join the probe within three days. More beneficiaries of the money siphoned off are being identified, and will be asked to join the probe,” additional commissioner of police (EOW) RK Singh had said after notices were issued to Radia and her sister.

He said they received a complaint from Rajeev Kumar Sharma against Narayani Investment Pvt Ltd, holding company of Nayati Health Care and Research NCR Pvt Ltd, and its promoters and directors namely Niira Radia, her sister Karuna Menon, Yateen Wahaal, Satish Kumar Narula and others.

Ends