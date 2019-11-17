Delhi Police registers FIR over ‘defacement of public property’ in JNU

india

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 11:12 IST

Delhi Police on Saturday registered an FIR in connection with the “defacement of public property” at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). This is the first FIR registered by the police in connection with students’ protest against fee hike in the university.

A plethora of posters and slogans have come up at the administration block of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) alleging that the varsity administration had only partially fulfilled their demands and that they will continue protests until all their demands are met.

JNU students have been protesting against the JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar, fee hike and the draft hostel manual which also includes provisions on dress code and curfew timings.Slogans proclaiming, ‘‘Reject IHA Manual”, “JNU is not your estate” among others were seen on the walls of the administration block.

Meanwhile, the university administration on Saturday had filed a complaint against the alleged vandalism and defacement of Swami Vivekananda’s statue.

On November 14, the statue of Swami Vivekananda, which was to be unveiled inside the campus, was found defaced with slogans and graffiti painted on its base by unknown miscreants.

Students of the university, however, have denied their involvement and termed it an act by some miscreants to dilute the movement of JNU Students’ Union against the varsity administration over fee hike and hostel manual.

On Friday, the JNU Vice-Chancellor (VC) had appealed to the agitating students to stop their protests.

“The administration has taken an extremely grim view of this condemnable and reprehensible behaviour of the agitating students and their mentors. Let us all appeal to the agitating students, once again, to stop their protests, which have been hampering studies of thousands of students on the campus who are preparing for their end-semester examinations and trying to write their term papers,” the VC had said in a statement.