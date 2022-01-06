Delhi Police's special cell arrests mastermind and creator of 'Bulli Bai' app from Assam

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The ‘Bulli Bai’ app appeared to be a clone of “Sulli Deals”, which triggered a similar row last year.(File Photo)
Updated on Jan 06, 2022 02:06 PM IST
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

A special cell of the Delhi Police on Thursday arrested the mastermind and creator of the controversial ‘Bulli Bai’ app from Assam. According to the Delhi Police, the accused has been identified as Neeraj Bishnoi, a 21-year-old engineering student who is also the main Twitter account holder of the mobile application where hundreds of Muslim women were listed for “auction” with photographs sourced without permission and doctored.

KPS Malhotra, the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) special cell which made the arrest, said that Bishnoi, a resident of Jorhat in Assam, is the “main conspirator and creator” of the Bulli Bai app on internet hosting website Github.

Identifying Neeraj Bishnoi as a second-year B.Tech student in Computer Science Engineering from the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) in Bhopal, the police official added that the 21-year-old is also the main Twitter account holder of ‘Bulli Bai’.

The special cell team, with Bishnoi under cuffs, will be reaching the Delhi airport at around 3:30pm today, the senior official added.

Notably, Bishnoi's is the fourth arrest in the controversial case, which saw an outcry on social media after the mobile application created on the repository hosting service appeared to upload photos of Muslim women without their consent and “auctioned” them off among unidentified internet users.

The ‘Bulli Bai’ app appeared to be a clone of “Sulli Deals”, which triggered a similar row last year.

On Saturday, the Delhi Police registered an FIR against unknown persons for allegedly uploading a doctored picture of a woman journalist on a website. The journalist had lodged a complaint and shared a copy on Twitter.

The cyber cell of Mumbai Police, which is also probing the case, has made three arrests – a 19-year-old woman, alleged to be the main culprit, from Uttarakhand, a 21-year-old engineering student from Bengaluru, and another 21-year-old, also from Uttarakhand.

