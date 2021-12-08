Delhi Police spent over 7 crore for security during farmers' stir: MoS Home

A total of ₹7.38 crore was, so far, spent by the Delhi Police to provide security at various sites of the national capital where the year-long farmers' protest was underway, Union minister of state (MoS) for home affairs Nityanand Rai informed Parliament on Wednesday.

Rai was replying to a question by MP M Mohamed Abdulla regarding the amount spent by Delhi Police since August 2020 to provide security at the farmers' protest sites along Delhi’s borders.

When asked about the number of farmers who lost their lives in the ongoing stir, and if the central government has announced any compensation for their families, Rai said police and public order are state subjects as per the Seventh Commission of the Constitution of India.

The Union minister added that respective state governments - Delhi and the states it shares borders with where the agitation has been active, in this case, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, maintain information regarding the deaths of farmers and that the matter pertaining to compensation in such cases are also dealt with by them.

The farmers' protest has been active at Delhi's Ghazipur, Tikri and Singhu borders. The Delhi Police had placed barricades, put up concrete walls and even installed nails on the ground to stop protesting farmers -- who were mostly from Punjab and Haryana -- from entering the national capital during the agitation.

There has been a massive uproar over the Centre’s silence on compensation and statement that it does not have a list of the deceased farmers. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said his party is ready to share a list containing names of 700 farmers who died during the agitation.

