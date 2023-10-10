Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi Police summon Gehlot’s OSD for interrogation in phone tapping case

BySenjuti Sengupta
Oct 10, 2023 11:35 AM IST

The Delhi Police have summoned Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s officer on special duty Lokesh Sharma for interrogation on Tuesday in connection with a phone tapping case registered against him in 2021 on Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat’s complaint.

The Delhi Police booked Sharma in March 2021. (X)

Sharma was summoned a day before the Delhi high court was due to hear on Wednesday the Delhi Police’s plea against an interim order staying any coercive action against him. The summons on Monday coincided with the announcement of the poll schedule for five states including Rajasthan.

The Delhi Police booked Sharma in March 2021 for criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust and unlawful interception.

The high court issued an interim order against any coercive action against Sharma in June 2021 after he sought quashing of the case.

Sharma, who has been named as co-chairman of the Congress’s central war room for Rajasthan elections, is expected to get a ticket to contest the polls. He has appeared before the Delhi Police four times. Sharma was last interrogated for about nine hours on March 20. Delhi Police also summoned minister Mahesh Joshi in connection to the case in 2021.

