Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi poll over, focus on law and order: AAP tells BJP on girl's alleged sexual assault

PTI |
Feb 19, 2025 03:09 PM IST

Manish Sisodia criticised the BJP for rising crimes against women in Delhi, citing a recent sexual assault case.

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Wednesday cited a minor girl's sexual assault in Tilak Nagar recently and slammed the BJP over law and order situation in the city.

Manish Sisodia, a senior AAP politician, criticised the BJP on Wednesday for the city's law and order condition, citing a recent sexual attack of a young girl in Tilak Nagar.(PTI)
Manish Sisodia, a senior AAP politician, criticised the BJP on Wednesday for the city's law and order condition, citing a recent sexual attack of a young girl in Tilak Nagar.(PTI)

The former deputy minister of Delhi claimed that crimes against women were on the rise and the perpetrators were not afraid of law.

"I want to say to the BJP that elections are over and now it should pay attention to law and order that has collapsed in Delhi," he said addressing a press conference here.

Also read: Who will be Delhi's next chief minister? Meet the frontrunners. Is there a BJP 'dark horse'?

Sisodia alleged that criminals were fearless because they knew the BJP's priorities were just to abuse Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The BJP has come back to power in Delhi defeating the AAP in February 5 assembly elections. The BJP's new government will take oath in a ceremony at Ramleela Maidan here on Thursday.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On