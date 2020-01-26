Delhi polls 2020: ‘Vote for BJP to prevent Shaheen Bag like incidents,’ says Amit Shah

india

Updated: Jan 26, 2020 20:33 IST

Home minister Amit Shah launched a blistering attack on Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on the Republic Day in the run-up to Delhi Assembly Elections scheduled for February 8, and said the Kejriwal government had only managed to top the chart of “liars”, while others topped it for services such as providing pure water and electrification.

Shah also attacked the Congress party apart from AAP during his public meeting at New Delhi’s Babarpur for their stand on violence seen in the city during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests.

“Rahul Baba and Kejriwal and co. are opposing CAA brought by Modi ji. They have incited riots in Delhi, provoked and incited people, misled them into burning buses, people’s vehicles. Delhi will not be safe if these people are elected again,” the home minister said.

Shah’s speech is aimed to give a fillip to BJP’s campaign to dethrone Kejriwal government in the polls. Shah had earlier promised a hefty package to upgrade Delhi into a ‘world-class city’ if the BJP is elected to power.

Shah’s comments also follow a bitter debate over the quality of drinking water in Delhi. BJP claims the water supplied in the national capital is amongst the worst in the country, while AAP claims BJP influenced central agencies have fudged data to malign the AAP government’s successful scheme to provide potable water to homes.

“Various surveys are conducted across the country. A govt tops in pure water, another ranks number one in road construction and some other in electrification. Kejriwal govt stands nowhere other than topping the chart of liars,” Shah said.

Shah also referred to the continuing anti-CAA sit-in protests at Delhi’s Shaheen Bag area and said a BJP government would prevent ‘incidents’ like Shaheen Bag.

“ Your vote to BJP on February 8 will not only result in victory for the BJP candidate, but it will also secure the country and the capital, and prevent incidents like Shaheen Bag,” said Shah.