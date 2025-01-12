Menu Explore
Delhi polls: Congress announces scheme for unemployed youth, promises 8500 per month

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jan 12, 2025 03:19 PM IST

The Congress is calling the scheme “Yuva Udaan Yojana.”

The Congress on Sunday announced the “Yuva Udaan Yojana” scheme to provide a monthly financial assistance of 8,500 for one year to the educated but unemployed youth of Delhi, if voted to power in the national capital.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot (ANI)
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (ANI)

Making the announcement, Congress leader and Rajasthan's former deputy chief minister, Sachin Pilot, noted that beneficiaries will not get money “sitting at home.”

Sachin Pilot said, “We will provide financial assistance to youths who can show their skills in a company, factory or organisation. They will get money through these companies. This is not a scheme under which one will get money while sitting at home.”

He added, “We will try that people are absorbed in those fields where they have received training, so that they can improve their skill set.”

Congress' other schemes for Delhi polls

On January 6, the Congress announced “Pyari Didi Yojana,” under which it promised 2,500 per month if elected to govern Delhi.

Also Read: Congress promises 2500 monthly allowances to women if party wins Delhi polls

On January 8, the grand old party announced “Jeevan Raksha Yojana” for free health insurance of up to 25 lakh.

Also Read: Congress says will provide 25 lakh health insurance in Delhi

Polling for the 70-member Delhi assembly will be held on February 5 and the counting of votes is scheduled for February 8. The Congress has been out of power in Delhi since December 2013, when it was ousted by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Also Read: Congress eyes comeback in Feb 5 Delhi assembly polls

The AAP won 67 and 62 seats respectively in 2015 and 2020, while the Bharatiya Janata Party was a distant second both times. The Congress, on the other hand, failed to even open its account in the two polls.

