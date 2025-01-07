Congress eyes comeback in Feb 5 Delhi assembly polls

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal on Tuesday announced his party’s readiness for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections. KC Venugopal

The Capital is set to go to polls on February 5, with the results to be declared on February 8.

“The moment that the people of Delhi have been waiting for is here. On February 5, Delhi will get to make a decision on whether it wishes to see five more years of chaos and confrontation between the state and Centre, or a stable government that works solely for the people,” he said.

The party has already announced nominees for 48 out of 70 seats in the city.

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav exuded confidence that his party will form the next government in the city-state.

“The date has been announced for Congress’ return to power and to end the sins of corruption of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi, to realise the people’s desire to see the Congress back in government,” he said in a statement.

As part of its pre-poll promises, the Congress has announced that if voted to power, their government will implement the Pyari Didi Yojna, under which all women voters in Delhi will get a monthly dole of ₹2,500.

Jharkhand minister Dipika Pandey Singh, during a press conference at the Delhi Congress office, said her party fulfils its promises wherever it is in power, pointing to her own state — where the JMM and Congress have a coalition — which has a similar scheme for women.

“The Jharkhand government has transferred ₹2,500 to the accounts of 5.6 million women... The Congress will implement its promise of ₹2,500 to [Delhi’s] women under the Pyari Didi Yojna after coming to power,” she said.

The Congress was in power in the Capital for 15 years under the helm of Sheila Dikshit, and cobbled up a short-lived alliance with the AAP in 2013, but its fortunes have since been swift: the party failed to win a single seat in the 2015 and 2020 Delhi assembly elections, and indeed, was pushed to a distant third in most seats. Thus, the February 5 elections are crucial for a party that is struggling to remain relevant in Delhi.