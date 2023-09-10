Delhi priest conducts private mass for US President Biden

A private church service was conducted in Delhi for US President Joe Biden ahead of the G20 Summit on Saturday. Speaking to news agency ANI, Father Nicholas, Secretary for Liturgy Commission for the Delhi Archdiocese said he got a call from the US Embassy in Delhi, with a request that US President Biden wished to hold a private mass while in the country's capital.

US President Joe Biden along with Father Nicolas Dias(ANI)

Father Nicholas Dias said, “This was a great moment for me that I was chosen to pray with the (US) President, pray for him and pray for our countries too… He follows Pope Francis very closely, his teachings and tries to see how he can implement them in his official position. His faith was an experience for me and my faith. He came across as very humble...”

“I mentioned to him about the origin of Christianity in India and recalled that Indian Church is as old as Christianity in the world” Father Dias said.

Before their meeting concluded, Biden also handed over a souvenir - the President's Seal No 261 - to Father Dias which he said he will always cherish.

"We had a quick conversation where he shared how his grandmother was a great influence in his life and in his Catholic upbringing," he added.

US President Biden took part in the two-day-long G20 Summit in Delhi. President Biden and his allies on Saturday announced plans to build a rail and shipping corridor linking India with the Middle East and Europe.

“This is a big deal,” said Biden speaking about the project.

The corridor, outlined at the annual Group of 20 summit of the world's top economies, would help boost trade and improve digital connectivity. It would include India, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Israel and the European Union.

(With inputs from agencies)