Joe Biden in Vietnam after G20: What's on the agenda

US president Joe Biden arrived in Vietnam to deepen cooperation between the two nations. Semiconductors and rare earth minerals are expected to be a key focus for talks as Joe Biden flew from the G20 summit in New Delhi to meet the leader of Vietnam's ruling Communist Party Nguyen Phu Trong to sign off on a “comprehensive strategic partnership”. The US president may also shore up support against Beijing's increasing diplomatic influence. Here's what to expect from Joe Biden's Vietnam visit:

Joe Biden In Vietnam: US president Joe Biden arrives at the Noi Bai International Airport, Hanoi, Vietnam.(AP)