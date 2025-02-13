Delhi: Protest erupts at Jamia Millia Islamia, 10 students detained

Over 10 Jamia Millia Islamia University students were detained on Thursday by Delhi Police following a protest against the university’s disciplinary action against two PhD scholars. Security personnel deployed outside the Jamia Millia Islamia University given students' protest in New Delhi.(PTI)

The PhD students were served show-cause notices for allegedly organising a demonstration they held last year against the university's policies.

"We removed over 10 students at around 4 am after receiving a request from the university administration. Further, we have deployed heavy police security outside the campus to maintain law and order," a police source said.

The protest by Jamia students began on Monday, with students condemning what they termed as the administration’s “crackdown on student activism.”

The students were specifically rallying against the actions taken against the two PhD scholars in connection with the December 2024 "Jamia Resistance Day" event, which marked the anniversary of the 2019 anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests.

As per the university, the protesting students vandalised university property, including the central canteen, and broke the gate of the security advisor's office, forcing the administration to take action.

"They have violated university rules and were found carrying objectionable contraband items. The university administration, taking a strong view of the damage to university property, defacement of walls, and obstruction of classes, has taken preventive measures to ensure academic activities continue as normal," it added.

Delhi police say Jamia University requested intervention

According to police sources, the university requested the intervention of cops to remove the protesters from the site to prevent further disturbances.

A statement from the police confirmed that the detained students had been removed and that investigations were ongoing. The university also issued a statement, claiming the protest was unlawful, and accused the students of carrying "objectionable contraband items" and vandalizing university property.

Despite an offer from the administration to discuss the students' grievances through a committee, the protesters reportedly refused to engage with university officials, including the Supervisor, Head, and Dean.

In response, the university administration, with support from the Proctorial team, evicted the protesters from campus and requested police support to maintain order.

Student leader Sonakshi told PTI that the protesters have four key demands: revoking the show-cause notices issued to the two PhD students, repealing the 2022 Office Memorandum that restricts protests on campus, scrapping the ₹50,000 fine for graffiti and posters, and ensuring no future disciplinary action against students for participating in protests.

The disciplinary committee is set to meet on February 25 to review the role of the two PhD students in organising "Jamia Resistance Day" on December 15, 2024, an annual event marking the 2019 anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests.

(With PTI inpust)