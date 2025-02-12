Angry neighbours see Delhi couple holding hands, threaten to call police: ‘Badtameez ka ilaaj hona chahiye’

A Delhi man was shocked to discover that residents of his housing society were sending threatening messages on a WhatsApp group after raising objection over him and his girlfriend holding hands in a public park. The distressed 20-year-old man shared screenshots of the neighbours talking of "teaching them a lesson" and even involving the police. Residents of a Delhi housing society sent threatening messages about a couple holding hands in a park(Representational)

"Not sure where to post this but I'm really stressed right now. I usually hangout with my girlfriend downstairs in society and we usually just seat on a bench and chill mostly around 8.30 pm, we never do anything morally indecent except holding hands and sitting close together," he wrote in the post sharing messages on a WhatsApp group warning others of their "indecent behaviour".

One of the messages read, "There is one couple girl and boy they are in the park usually at night, with not decent behaviour," the unnamed sender wrote, claiming that there were others in the area concerned by their behaviour.

The message triggered anger from other members of the the group one of whom suggested recording the couple's "indecent behaviour" to decide if that's really something objectionable.

"Aise badtameez youngsters ka ilaaj hona chhaiye (These shameless youngsters need to be set right)," read another message.

A third member suggested complaining to the "society supervisor" who could issue a strict warning to the couple. "If situation doe snot improve, police should be informed," they added.

‘What will police do?’

The Reddit user said all the messages calling for police action against the young couple have made them panic. "They also spoke really not so nice things about our parents like how they have failed at raising us. One person kept making remarks how they should record us and then post it online. We have never been approached directly by anyone ever that they are feeling uncomfortable or anything," he said.

The post triggered backlash against moral policing by the man's neighbours and many were shocked to see the outrage against the couple. "What's police gonna do? Arrest you for sitting together or holding hands? There’s no need to fear these self certified moral police if you haven’t done anything wrong—they have no real authority," said one user.

"I hate this culture of poking your nose into other people’s affairs. This moral policing b******t really needs to go. Probably one of the worst parts of Indian society," wrote another.