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Delhi PWD decides to bring down all 500 national flags following damage complaints

The flags were initially placed at key road intersections as a part of the AAP government's 2022 ‘Deshbhakti’ budget

Published on: Jun 06, 2026 07:38 pm IST
PTI |
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After getting several complaints of damage, the Public Works Department has decided to bring down all 500 national flags across Delhi, officials said on Saturday.

Delhi PWD decides to bring down all 500 national flags in the city following damage complaints due to weather conditions(Bloomberg)

The PWD has hoisted large national flags at around 500 prime locations in Delhi, but due to bad weather, including strong winds in the past few days, several of these were damaged.

"We will re-hoist the flags after the thunderstorm warning of IMD is cleared. Due to strong winds and bad weather, several flags were torn and damaged, so we have decided to bring all of them down across the city to prevent further damage," a PWD officer said.

Also Read I 50-year-old worker killed in wall collapse at Delhi's Lodhi Road crematorium

While installing these flags, the department has taken into cognisance the 2002 Flag Code of India rules that pertain to the laws and practices around the display of the national flag.

Also Read I Indian National Flag: Interesting facts students should know about the Tricolour

The locations of the tricolours are key intersections on main roads to ensure that every resident of Delhi comes across these flags in their neighbourhoods.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
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