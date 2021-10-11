Public works department to begin repairs on GT Road in east Delhi

New Delhi: The Public Works Department (PWD) of the Delhi government will launch a road improvement project on the busy GT Road in east Delhi, officials aware of the development said.

The project, which is estimated to cost ₹6.87 crore, will be taken up between the Shahdara flyover and the Seelampur flyover. A senior PWD official said that tenders have been called for the road improvement project.

“The tenders have been called for carrying out the re carpeting work on GT Road. The bids will be finalised in next 20-25 days. We are trying to expedite the project in the view of winters when a ban on construction activity may come up due to high air pollution,” the official said asking not to be named.

The GT Road stretch in East Delhi connects UP (Apsara Border) and Inter-State Bus Terminus, Kashmere Gate. Recently, the Delhi government inaugurated the one-way Seelampur flyover on the road. A flyover on the other carriageway existed already.

The PWD official said since the vehicular density on GT Road is high, the work will be carried out in phases. “We will take up work on only one carriageway at one time. The traffic police are being consulted to finalise a traffic plan,” official said.

The project will also include redevelopment of the service lanes, and is expected to take 90 days to complete.

The agency has also expedited the other maintenance work before winter sets in that includes Sri Aurbindo Marg between IIT flyover and PTS signal intersection, near Malviya Nagar; on Mathura Road near Jasola Apollo flyover and the Savitri Cinema Road. “There is a depressed damaged portion of road near the Jasola flyover which also witnesses frequent waterlogging. The level of this depressed portion will also be raised during the repair work,” the official said.