Delhi rain: City waterlogged; police issue traffic advisory. Avoid these routes

Several places in Delhi and Noida saw waterlogging after moderate rainfall lashed parts of the national capital and its adjoining areas in the wee hours of Wednesday, July 24. The Delhi Traffic Police has issued advisories for the public as waterlogging was reported from several places, including Chatta Rail Chowk, Nigam Bodh Ghat, Anand Parvat and Zakhira underpass. A view of heavily waterlogged street near Punjabi Bagh in New Delhi after heavy rain on Wednesday morning. (Sanchit Khanna/HT)

Rain also lashed RK Puram and its nearby areas in south Delhi, even as the India Meteorological Department has issued a "yellow" alert for the the national capital for the next two days.

Weather officials said parts of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Baghpat and some more adjoining areas are likely to receive moderate to intense rain in the upcoming hours as the monsoon trough is inducing scattered thunderstorms over the region.

On Monday, the residents of Delhi witnessed a sudden weather change as heavy rain lashed parts of the national capital. The city recorded a maximum temperature of 36.2 degrees Celsius, 1.3 notches above normal, according to the weather department

The relative humidity at 5.30 pm stood at 68 per cent.

The weather office has forecast moderate rainfall for Wednesday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to hover around 34 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the "satisfactory " category with a reading of 93 at 6 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

Delhi rain: Traffic advisories

Due to waterlogging at Chatta Rail Chowk, traffic has been affected on Syama Prasad Mukherjee Marg. Diversion points: Chatta Rail Red Light, Lothian Road. Alternate routes: Commuters coming from NS Marg towards ISBT Kashmiri Gate. Take left turn from Chatta Rail Red Light - Kodia Pul - ODRS Pul Mithai - Mori Gate Boulevard Road - ISBT Kashmiri Gate. Commuters coming from ISBT towards NS Marg ISBT Kashmiri Gate Boulevard Road - Mori Gate - Pul Duffrin ODRS Kodia Pul - NS Marg.

Due to waterlogging at Nigam Bodh Ghat, traffic diversions have been effective.

Due to waterlogging at Anand Parvat, traffic diversions have been effective.