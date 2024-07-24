Rain lashes parts of Delhi, Noida; IMD predicts more showers today | Weather updates

Several parts of Delhi and Noida received a light spell of rain in the wee hours of Wednesday, July 24. Rain lashed RK Puram and its nearby areas in south Delhi, as the India Meteorological Department has issued a "yellow" alert for the the national capital for the next two days. On Monday, the residents of Delhi witnessed a sudden weather change as heavy rain lashed parts of the national capital. (HT file)

Weather officials said parts of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Baghpat and some more adjoining areas are likely to receive moderate to intense rain in the upcoming hours as the monsoon trough is inducing scattered thunderstorms over the region.

On Monday, the residents of Delhi witnessed a sudden weather change as heavy rain lashed parts of the national capital. The city recorded a maximum temperature of 36.2 degrees Celsius, 1.3 notches above normal, according to the weather department

The relative humidity at 5.30 pm stood at 68 per cent.

The weather office has forecast moderate rainfall for Wednesday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to hover around 34 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the "satisfactory " category with a reading of 93 at 6 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

In June, the city received the highest rainfall recorded in 88 years. According to the IMD, Delhi experienced 228 mm of rainfall from 8: 30 am on June 27 to 8:30am on June 28.

A total of 235.5 mm of rain was recorded, marking the maximum rainfall in 24 hours in June since 1936.

However, due to rain, water levels in the Yamuna River have risen, prompting the authorities to issue an alert to the residents of Noida villages, situated along the riverbanks. These villagers experienced severe flooding last year during the monsoon season, causing significant inconvenience to residents of both Delhi and Noida.

On Monday, IMD officials said light to moderate rainfall was logged in west, central, north, and southwest Delhi. The Safdarjung observatory, representative of Delhi’s weather, received 31.4mm of rainfall between 8.30am and 5.30pm on Monday.

However, the rain failed to cover the deficit that Delhi currently faces for July.

“This has been a particularly hot and humid July, characterised by calm winds and high humidity. For most of the month, the monsoon trough has stayed south of Delhi and closer to central India, which is why we are not seeing any significant rain,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president at Skymet, adding that every time the trough moves closer to Delhi — as it did on Monday — Delhi logs an increase in rain intensity.

Met officials said Monday’s rain was also aided by high temperature during the day and the incursion of moisture from a western disturbance in northwest India.

The IMD data showed that after Monday’s spell, Delhi’s monthly rainfall total for July is now 118.2mm, but this is far short of the average of 143.4mm normally recorded till July 21. This means Delhi is still in deficit this month and will require one to two spells of moderate rain to bridge this gap.