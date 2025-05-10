Rain lashes parts of Delhi, temperature goes down, AQI moderate

Several parts of the Delhi experienced rain on Saturday, getting temporary relief from the dreaded summer heat. On Friday night, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a yellow alert, forcasting scattered expected in isolated parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). Workers huddle together under a plastic sheet during rainfall, in New Delhi.(PTI)

According to IMD, the winds are expected to increase during night time, to 30-40km/hour, and could surge up to 50km/hour.

IMD said Delhi witnessed a minimum temperature of 25.8 degrees Celsius on Saturday, and it is 0.7 degrees Celsius below the seasonal average. Also the maximum temperature has been predicted to settle around 37 degrees Celsius, which is consistent with the typical early May conditions in Delhi. Meanwhile, the relative humidity has been reported at 65 percent at 8:30 pm.

‘It will reduce from tomorrow’: IMD Scientist

Speaking to ANI news agency, IMD Scientist Dr Naresh Kumar said temperatures are expected to rise by 4-6 degrees in northwest India in the coming week.

On Friday, Delhi experienced a maximum temperature of 36.7 degrees Celsius, which is also 2.6 degrees Celsius below normal. The minimum temperature was recorded at 25.7 degrees Celsius, which is also above the average by 0.6 degrees. Meanwhile, the relative humidity on Friday was measured between 61-48 percentage.

Also, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 179 at 9:00 AM IST on Saturday, which puts Delhi in the ‘moderate’ section.