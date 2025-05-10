Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rain lashes parts of Delhi, temperature goes down, AQI moderate

ByHT News Desk
May 10, 2025 04:50 PM IST

Delhi experienced heavy rainfall in several parts on Saturday. According to the IMD, Delhi witnessed a minimum temperature of 25.8 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

Several parts of the Delhi experienced rain on Saturday, getting temporary relief from the dreaded summer heat. On Friday night, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a yellow alert, forcasting scattered expected in isolated parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). 

Workers huddle together under a plastic sheet during rainfall, in New Delhi.(PTI)
Workers huddle together under a plastic sheet during rainfall, in New Delhi.(PTI)

According to IMD, the winds are expected to increase during night time, to 30-40km/hour, and could surge up to 50km/hour.

IMD said Delhi witnessed a minimum temperature of 25.8 degrees Celsius on Saturday, and it is 0.7 degrees Celsius below the seasonal average. Also the maximum temperature has been predicted to settle around 37 degrees Celsius, which is consistent with the typical early May conditions in Delhi. Meanwhile, the relative humidity has been reported at 65 percent at 8:30 pm.

Also Read: PM Modi, tri-services chiefs hold high-level meet amid escalating India-Pakistan conflict

‘It will reduce from tomorrow’: IMD Scientist

Speaking to ANI news agency, IMD Scientist Dr Naresh Kumar said temperatures are expected to rise by 4-6 degrees in northwest India in the coming week.

On Friday, Delhi experienced a maximum temperature of 36.7 degrees Celsius, which is also 2.6 degrees Celsius below normal. The minimum temperature was recorded at 25.7 degrees Celsius, which is also above the average by 0.6 degrees. Meanwhile, the relative humidity on Friday was measured between 61-48 percentage.

Also, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 179 at 9:00 AM IST on Saturday, which puts Delhi in the ‘moderate’ section.

Get India Pakistan News Live Updates. Today's India News, Weather Today,and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Rain lashes parts of Delhi, temperature goes down, AQI moderate
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 10, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On