PM Modi, tri-services chiefs hold high-level meet amid escalating India-Pakistan conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level security meeting on Saturday at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg with defence minister Rajnath Singh, national security advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, the chief of defence staff, and the heads of the Army, Navy, and Air Force amid rising tensions with Pakistan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's key meeting amid tensions with Pakistan on Saturday.(ANI)

The meeting followed a heavy shelling by Pakistani forces in Rajouri earlier in the day, which killed additional district development commissioner Raj Kumar Thapa and caused civilian casualties and destruction.

The conflict with Pakistan has escalated, with Indian armed forces giving a proportionate and appropriate response to Pakistani efforts to strike Indian installations.

MEA, armed forces issue latest comments on India-Pak tensions

On Saturday, foreign secretary Vikram Misri, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh briefed the media on the latest developments amid growing India-Pakistan tensions.

India said that Pakistan’s military is shifting troops to forward positions as both nations continue striking each other’s military facilities.

Vikram Misri described Pakistan’s actions as “escalatory” and “provocative.” Speaking at the press conference, he presented evidence of Pakistan’s activities and exposed what he called the lies being spread by the neighbouring country.

While addressing the media, the foreign secretary stated, "Pakistan's actions constituted provocation, escalation. In response India defended and reacted in a responsible and measured fashion."

India also firmly dismissed Pakistan’s misinformation campaign, which falsely claimed major damage to Indian military infrastructure and assets.

During the joint briefing, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh called out Pakistan’s disinformation attempts, specifically mentioning false claims about hits on the S-400 system in Adhampur, airfields in Suratgarh and Sirsa, the BrahMos unit in Nagrota, and artillery positions in Dehrangyari and Chandigarh.

“The Pakistan military is observed to be moving their troops to the border areas,” said Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

On Friday, Pakistani drones targeted Ferozepur and Jalandhar in Punjab, resulting in civilian injuries and property damage.

The same night, Pakistan carried out drone attacks on 26 sites across India—from Jammu and Kashmir to Gujarat—for the second consecutive night. The Indian defence ministry reported that critical assets, including airports and air bases, were safeguarded successfully.

The escalation comes after India launched precision strikes on Wednesday on terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which had links to cross-border terrorism.