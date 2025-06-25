IMD issues ‘yellow’ alert for Delhi over possibility of rain

Delhi rain: The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday issued a 'yellow alert' in Delhi, predicting rainfall for the city. The national capital on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 29.6 degrees Celsius, and a maximum of 36.1 degrees Celsius. IMD's rain forecast for Delhi this week is expected to bring a much-needed relief from the scorching heat for the residents. (ANI)

IMD posted its latest alert in an update on X, which read, "Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall very likely at isolated places over Costal Karnataka, East Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Interior Karnataka, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan Muzaffarabad, Kerala & Mahe, Madhya Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Tamil Nadu Puducherry & Karaikal, Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh."

IMD's press release said on June 25, Delhi will see generally cloudy sky with light to Moderate rain/thunderstorm/lightning accompanied with gusty winds 30 - 40 kmph. “The maximum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 33 to 35°C. The maximum temperature will be below normal by up to 2 - 4°C. The predominant surface wind will likely be from the southeast direction with a wind speed of less than 20 kmph in the afternoon. The wind speed will gradually increase becoming 20-25 kmph from the southeast direction during evening and night,” the press release read.

The national capital region (NCR), including Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurgaon and Faridabad, are also likely to receive light to moderate rain.

Delhi's neighbouring states of Punjab, Haryana, and West Uttar Pradesh are also forecast to experience "isolated heavy rainfall" from June 25 to July 1. Rajasthan is likely to receive very heavy rainfall from June 25 to 29, IMD's weather bulletin read.

The national capital has been experiencing sweltering heat, with temperatures soaring as high as 45 degrees Celsius this year. However, no heatwave conditions are in sight for Delhi this week, bringing a much needed relief for the city's residents.

On Tuesday as well, Delhi recorded 4.1 mm of rainfall, with the maximum humidity touching 91 per cent and minimum humidity being recorded at 66 per cent.