Delhi rain today: List of waterlogged spots, traffic jam areas amid red and orange alerts

Several places in Delhi and the national capital region experienced waterlogging, causing traffic snarls during office hours after heavy rain on Wednesday morning. While the downpour brought some respite to the residents of Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad from the sultry weather, the India Meteorological Department has issued red and orange alerts for the national capital. A motorist uses his hands to shield himself from the rain while driving along a road in New Delhi on July 23.(AFP)

According to the IMD, Safdarjung, the primary weather station of the national capital, recorded 5.6 mm of rainfall between 5.30am and 8.30am, while other stations reported higher amounts -- Pragati Maidan recorded 16.6 mm, Pusa 10 mm, Janakpuri 9.5 mm, and Najafgarh 2 mm.

Places where waterlogging and traffic jams were reported

Waterlogging and traffic disruptions affected several parts of Delhi, including:

South Delhi

South East Delhi

North Delhi

ITO

South Extension

NH-8

Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road

Nehru Place

East of Kailash

Colony Road

Red and orange alerts

North West and South West Delhi are under an orange alert, which stands for “be prepared”, while areas like South Delhi and North East Delhi are on red alert, indicating the need for maximum vigilance and prompt action, news agency PTI reported.

Advsiory for residents

Authorities have advised residents to stay indoors, avoid travel, follow traffic updates, stay away from electric poles and wires, and avoid sheltering under trees.

The heavy rain led to a dip in temperature, offering relief to people discomforted by the humid conditions.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 25.6 degree Celsius, 1.7 degrees below normal, while the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 33 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.