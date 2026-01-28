Will it rain in Delhi? What IMD forecast says amid cloudy morning skies

Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) woke up to foggy and cloudy conditions on Tuesday, a day after a fresh spell of rain brought marginal relief to the city’s air quality. Despite the change in weather, air pollution levels continued to remain in the ‘poor’ category across most parts of the capital. Noida,India-January 27, 2026:Commuters during the sudden rain in the morning during the cold season, in Noida, India, on Tuesday, January 27 (HT photo)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast generally cloudy sky, shallow fog for the morning hours on Tuesday, with no warning of rain during the day. Similar weather conditions are expected to persist till January 31, offering little immediate change in visibility or pollution levels.

Gurugram is expected to see mainly clear skies through the day, while Noida may experience fog or mist during the early morning hours, which could affect visibility during the commute before conditions gradually improve later in the day.

Will it rain in Delhi? According to IMD, there is no rain expected in Delhi over the next couple of days. However, weather conditions are likely to change on February 1, when the department has forecast "cloudy sky with one or two spells of light rain accompanied with thunderstorm and lighting. The wind speed will remain from 30-40 kmph.

A yellow alert has been issued for the day, indicating the possibility of brief but active weather.

Air quality improves slightly The national capital recorded a slight improvement in air quality on Wednesday morning. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 273 at around 7 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), keeping it firmly in the ‘poor’ category.

This marked a marginal improvement from Tuesday, when the AQI was recorded at 294. Despite the dip in pollution levels, large parts of the city continued to remain under a blanket of smog.

Several pollution hotspots across Delhi continued to report poor to very poor air quality. According to CPCB data, AQI near Anand Vihar was recorded at 280, placing it in the ‘poor’ category, while Patpadganj registered an AQI of 304, falling in the ‘very poor’ range.

GRAP Stage III revoked in Delhi-NCR In view of the slight improvement in air quality and favourable forecast trends, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has revoked Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR.

However, authorities cautioned that winter conditions remain unfavourable for pollution dispersion. To prevent AQI levels from worsening again, citizens have been urged to strictly follow the citizen charter under Stages II and I of the existing GRAP schedule.