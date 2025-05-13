Rain, thunderstorms hit parts of Delhi; IMD issues alert for adjoining areas

Parts of Delhi witnessed light to moderate rainfall on Tuesday, with the India Meteorological Department, in a bulletin at 4 pm, forecasting thundershowers across the National Capital Region for at least two hours. Amaltas flowering makes a yellow meadow during sudden thunder Strom at Palam Airport Road In New Delhi(HT photo/ Vipin Kumar)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had on Tuesday issued a weather alert for Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), forecasting intermittent rain over the next two hours.

According to the IMD's nowcast issued at 4:00 PM IST, “light to moderate rainfall accompanied with light thunderstorm and lightning” is likely to occur in many parts of Delhi with wind speeds expected to reach 30–50 km/h.

As per IMD nowcast, the weather system is expected to impact several adjoining areas of the national capital, including Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Rajasthan.

Districts such as Rohtak, Sonipat, Tosham, Kharkhoda, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Bulandshahr, and Bharatpur, Bhiwari, Deeg, are expected to receive light to moderate rain, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching 30–40 km/h, the forecast said.

Meanwhile, the IMD announced that the southwest monsoon has advanced into parts of the south Bay of Bengal, the south Andaman Sea, the Nicobar Islands, and sections of the north Andaman Sea as of Tuesday.

Delhi’s AQI remains ‘moderate’

Delhi's air quality remained in the ‘moderate’ category on Tuesday with temperature touching 39.6°C.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 137 at 7 a.m., slightly up from 131 recorded at the same time on Monday, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).