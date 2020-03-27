Delhi ready to handle 100 cases a day: Kejriwal on Covid-19

india

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 14:53 IST

What needs to be done if Delhi starts receiving 1,000 new cases of Covid-19 a day? A report of a five-doctor committee submitted to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal late on Thursday night answers that.

Delhi is currently adequately prepared to handle 100 cases being reported each day, said Kejriwal referring to the report.

“The report talks about the impacts and what needs to be done in case there is a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases. The report has been submitted and I have briefed the minister on what needs to be done to prepare ahead,” said Dr SK Sarin, who heads the panel formed earlier this week. He is the director of the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, which is one of the designated testing centres for Covid-19.

The chief minister said that the report is based on three scenarios. First, when up to 100 cases are reported every day; second, when up to 500 cases are reported every day; and third, when 1,000 cases are reported every day.

“Right now, we are getting three to four positive cases a day. Today, the facilities that we have are enough even if 100 cases are reported each day. We have identified what is needed in case the numbers go up further and we will start preparing for it,” said Kejriwal.

The report has assessed the number of isolation and ICU beds, number of ventilators, ambulances, doctors and nurses needed. It has also estimated the testing capacity needed to test all those who are suspected to have the infection or have come in contact with those who have tested positive when the numbers are higher.

“The report also looks at how many doctors and nurses are needed to handle the surge in numbers, how will they come to the hospital and where will they stay in case the numbers go up,” the CM said.