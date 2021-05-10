Delhi records 12,651 fresh Covid-19 cases, 319 deaths; positivity rate dips

The coronavirus cases in the national capital fell below 13,000-mark after 28 days on Monday when 12,651 fresh Covid-19 cases were recorded, according to the state government's health bulletin. The fresh cases took the cumulative tally of the disease to 1,336,218.

At least 319 people died due to Covid-19 in Delhi in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 19,663, the health bulletin said.

Indicating a reduction in disease spread, the positivity rate also dipped on Monday, reaching below 20 per cent after 25 days. The positivity rate stands at 19.10 per cent.

The last time Delhi saw a positivity rate below 20 per cent was on April 16.

A total of 66,234 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, out of which 57,265 were RT-PCR and 8,969 were rapid antigen tests.

Delhi's active cases dipped slightly to 85,258 from 86,232 recorded a day earlier. Among the infected, 52,451 people are recovering from the disease in home isolation.

The containment zones in Delhi also rose to 54,256 from 53,127 recorded a day earlier.

On Sunday, India’s capital extended its lockdown by another week and adopted stricter restrictions to control a new wave of Covid-19 infections as the country battles the world’s fastest-growing outbreak of the virus. Kejriwal-led government will bring in extra measures in this phase of lockdown and said that this will be a stricter lockdown with suspension of Metro train services and prohibition of wedding ceremonies at public places.

Eating out will remain prohibited, shopping malls will continue to be shut and employees of businesses outside of essential services will be required to keep working from home. Metro service will be stopped as an additional measure.

“The stricter the lockdown, the faster we will be able to control the virus," Kejriwal said.

Stating that even though Covid-19 cases and positivity rate have come down in the last few days, Kejriwal said any leniency at this stage would squander the gains achieved so far in the current wave of the pandemic.

In a revamped and stricter lockdown, marriages in Delhi will be held at home or in courts with not more than 20 people, according to an order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

India's daily Covid-19 infections and deaths held close to record daily highs on Monday, amid calls for locking down the world's second-most populous country.

The 366,161 new infections and 3,754 deaths reported by the health ministry were off a little from recent peaks, taking India's tally to 22.66 million with 246,116 deaths.