Delhi records 3,827 new Covid-19 cases; active cases, containment zones on the rise

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 23:16 IST

Delhi on Friday reported 3,827 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pushing the total positive count past the 264,000 mark. The national capital also witnessed 24 new deaths on Friday, logging the cumulative death toll at 5,147.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday the city has gone past the peak of its second wave of the disease outbreak. Right after Delhi had crossed the first wave in July, Kejriwal had said that “we must be prepared” if Covid-19 cases peak again.

Even as the national capital put the aftermath of the second wave behind, it still faces an uphill challenge with active cases rising this month. Delhi has 30,867 active cases, out of which 18,906 are being treated in home isolation. Compared to August, active cases of the coronavirus disease have risen three-fold from 9,000-10,000 to more than 30,000 in September.

Containment zones in Delhi have also witnessed an upward trend. As of Friday, Delhi has 2,124 containment zones – almost four times more than the city had in mid-August. The Capital added more than 300 containment zones in the last one week.

A total of 59,134 tests were conducted on Friday. While the positivity rate for Friday in Delhi stands at 6.47 per cent, the cumulative positivity rate in Delhi has been recorded at 9.39 per cent. Case Fatality Rate (CFR) in Delhi has been marked at 1.95 per cent.