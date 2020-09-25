e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 25, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Delhi records 3,827 new Covid-19 cases; active cases, containment zones on the rise

Delhi records 3,827 new Covid-19 cases; active cases, containment zones on the rise

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday the city has gone past the peak of its second wave of the disease outbreak. Right after Delhi had crossed the first wave in July, Kejriwal had said that “we must be prepared” if Covid-19 cases peak again.

india Updated: Sep 25, 2020 23:16 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A woman sits with her child inside a quarantine centre for the coronavirus disease patients amidst the spread of the disease at an indoor sports complex in New Delhi, India.
A woman sits with her child inside a quarantine centre for the coronavirus disease patients amidst the spread of the disease at an indoor sports complex in New Delhi, India. (REUTERS)
         

Delhi on Friday reported 3,827 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pushing the total positive count past the 264,000 mark. The national capital also witnessed 24 new deaths on Friday, logging the cumulative death toll at 5,147.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday the city has gone past the peak of its second wave of the disease outbreak. Right after Delhi had crossed the first wave in July, Kejriwal had said that “we must be prepared” if Covid-19 cases peak again.

Even as the national capital put the aftermath of the second wave behind, it still faces an uphill challenge with active cases rising this month. Delhi has 30,867 active cases, out of which 18,906 are being treated in home isolation. Compared to August, active cases of the coronavirus disease have risen three-fold from 9,000-10,000 to more than 30,000 in September.

Containment zones in Delhi have also witnessed an upward trend. As of Friday, Delhi has 2,124 containment zones – almost four times more than the city had in mid-August. The Capital added more than 300 containment zones in the last one week.

A total of 59,134 tests were conducted on Friday. While the positivity rate for Friday in Delhi stands at 6.47 per cent, the cumulative positivity rate in Delhi has been recorded at 9.39 per cent. Case Fatality Rate (CFR) in Delhi has been marked at 1.95 per cent.

tags
top news
Indian diplomat walks out after Imran Khan mentions Kashmir at UN
Indian diplomat walks out after Imran Khan mentions Kashmir at UN
India, Japan to kick off naval drills in Arabian Sea
India, Japan to kick off naval drills in Arabian Sea
Prithvi Shaw and awe in easy win for Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings
Prithvi Shaw and awe in easy win for Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings
UK asks China to allow UN unfettered access to Xinjiang
UK asks China to allow UN unfettered access to Xinjiang
Delhi records 3,827 new Covid-19 cases; active cases, containment zones on the rise
Delhi records 3,827 new Covid-19 cases; active cases, containment zones on the rise
Congress, NCP say no to farm bills in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena to decide
Congress, NCP say no to farm bills in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena to decide
‘Will never waver...’: Confident Nitish spells out plans for next term
‘Will never waver...’: Confident Nitish spells out plans for next term
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, CSK vs DC Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In