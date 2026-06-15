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Delhi records 38.5°C, IMD forecasts rain and thunderstorms on Monday

The weather department has forecast very light to light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds on Monday afternoon and evening.

Published on: Jun 15, 2026 05:25 am IST
Written by Priyanjali Narayan
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Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 38.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday, 1.4 degrees below the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 39 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.(Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)

The weather department has forecast very light to light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds on Monday afternoon and evening.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 39 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Also Read | Delhi under red alert as IMD warns of thunderstorms, lightning and winds gusting up to 80 kmph

Delhi's key weather stations

Maximum temperatures across Delhi's key weather stations ranged between 38.4 degrees Celsius and 39.1 degrees Celsius on Sunday. Ridge was the hottest at 39.1 degrees Celsius, followed by Lodi Road at 38.7 degrees Celsius and Palam at 38.6 degrees Celsius. Safdarjung, the city's base station, recorded a maximum of 38.5 degrees Celsius, while Ayanagar registered 38.4 degrees Celsius.

A recent spell of rainfall has brought relief from the intense heat across Delhi and other parts of North India. The wet spell is expected to continue till June 19, with rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds likely over Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab.

In its latest bulletin, the IMD predicted isolated to scattered rainfall over Delhi between June 13 and June 19.

The capital has witnessed thunderstorms, lightning and rain over the past few days due to the influence of a western disturbance over the Himalayan region. However, weather experts said the system is gradually weakening and moving away, reducing its impact on Delhi.

According to experts, humidity levels are likely to rise in the coming days, leading to uncomfortable weather conditions despite the respite from extreme heat. With rainfall activity expected to decrease gradually, maximum temperatures are also likely to inch up over the next few days.

 
delhi temperature rainfall
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Delhi records 38.5°C, IMD forecasts rain and thunderstorms on Monday
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